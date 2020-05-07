Libraries start contact-less curbside service

ST. PARIS – The St. Paris Public Library and the Christiansburg Community Library will begin contact-less curbside service Tuesday, May 12.

To use this service, place items on hold through the catalog at www.stparispubliclibrary.org or contact the staff at the St. Paris or Christiansburg library.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, contact the St. Paris library at 937-663-4349 or director@stparislibrary.org.

From 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, contact the Christiansburg library at 937-857-4040 or librarykate663@gmail.com.

Visit Facebook to view weekly Toddler and Preschool Storytimes, STEAM activities, cooking lessons and more.

Virtual services are still available. Patrons will need their library card number and a PIN. If you do not have these, contact either library to obtain your information.

For more info and resources, visit:

-Ohio Digital Library at https://ohdbks.overdrive.com/

-Hoopla at https://www.hoopladigital.com

-OPLIN Databases at https://www.oplin.ohio.gov/content/how-link-oplin-databases

-Ancestry Library Edition at https://ohioweblibrary.org/db/ancestry (enter your Ohio public library card number to access Ancestry Library)

-St. Paris newspapers at http://sppl.advantage-preservation.com/

-Urbana newspapers at http://champaigncounty.advantage-preservation.com/

Submitted story

Submitted by the St. Paris Public Library.

