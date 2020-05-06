West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month for May are Julia Ames and Kenneth Harr. Here are their comments.

Julia Ames

PARENTS: Sarah and Marty Ames

School Activities and Awards: Soccer, Softball, Band/Auxiliary, Choir, musical, National Honor Society, iPad committee, FCCLA, and Key Club

If I were principal for a day: I would make it bring your dog to school day

Favorite school memory: Getting the chance to go to Disney for a week in December with the marching band. The trip was a fun break from the cold weather and a super fun experience getting to be surrounded with my friends and experience Disney for the first time.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and older sister.

Because: No matter what I have been apart they have always supported me and been my biggest fans even when trying something new. My family has always pushed me to do my best and I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish many of my goals without their support.

Lately, I have been reading: Heart of Darkness

My advice to parents: Always push your kids to their full potential, but make sure to try and check in with them every once in awhile to see how things are going.

My biggest regret: not getting involved soon enough.

Next year I will be: Attending Paul Mitchell the school for cosmetology.

Kenneth Harr

PARENTS: Dawn Harr and Chris Harr

School Activities and Awards: Baseball, Golf, Student Helper, NHS, Spanish Club, Yearbook, LINK Crew, Mock Trial, Key Club. Honorable Mention junior and senior year of golf, Academic Excellence Banquet (X2), Honor Roll, White Tiger, Rotary Club.

If I were principal for a day: I would make every day a 2 hour delay.

Favorite school memory: Making it to Districts junior year in golf.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents

Because: They are great people and do so much for me and my siblings.

Lately, I have been reading: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

My advice to parents: Keep an open mind about my generation. We will change the world!

My biggest regret: Not taking Lynxwiler’s English Class.

Next year I will be: Attending the University of Toledo majoring in Civil Engineering with a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Ames https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Ames.jpeg Ames Harr https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/05/web1_Harr.jpg Harr

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.