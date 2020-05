A “Free Ohio Now” rally will be held Saturday, May 9 at 205 S Main St. in Urbana. The rally is from 1-3 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Organizers are asking that all in attendance remain respectful in choice of clothing, signage, and verbalization. This is a peaceful, family-friendly protest against Ohio’s ongoing stay-at-home request and to support Ohioans’ right to work.

