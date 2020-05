ST. PARIS — Graham Middle School has announced it has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Gateway. It is one of just 176 middle schools across the U.S. to receive this honor.

PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the United States.

Information from Graham Local Schools.

