County library still offering services, resources

While the Champaign County Library remains closed due to COVID-19 virus concerns, the library continues to offer resources and services.

Follow the library on Facebook or check out the web site. Send an email with the following information and get signed up for a temporary library card. Use the card to access various online resources available on the website. Info needed: full name, address, phone number birth date, 4 digit number to use as your PIN. Re-apply if you don’t remember your PIN number. Email info to reference@champaigncountylibrary.org

-Each Tuesday, there’s a new Virtual Storytime Kit.

-The Summer Reading Club will be June 1 through July 31, using Beanstack, which allows families and readers of all ages to log and read books for prizes and badges online. More info will be available later this month.

-Champaign County children under age 5 can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and receive a children’s book delivered to their home every month until they are 5 years old. There is no cost to take part in the program.

The United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties formed a coalition of local educators, libraries and community partners dedicated to early childhood literacy in order to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to children of this area. Visit champaigncountylibrary.org for info.

Check out https://champaigncountylibrary.org/help for information on these and other free online services.

Submitted by the Champaign County Library.

