Mercy Health restarting elective surgeries and procedures

Mercy Health is ready to provide safe, high-quality, compassionate effective care to our patients, residents and communities. This includes providing emergency, non-emergent and elective care, when we can in accordance with state and federal guidelines.

Our providers and care teams are doing everything possible to ensure your safety and well-being. Mercy Health has additional safety precautions in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to help ensure your safety. These include:

We have temporarily reduced the entry points to our facilities to better protect the health and safety of all who enter.

Patients in all care settings are being asked about symptoms and history and having their temperature checked as part of our screening process. This helps us identify any potential COVID-19 exposures early on and take appropriate steps for the health and safety of all patients and health care professionals.

All patients will be masked on entry to the facility and will remain masked.

We have visitor restrictions in place and ask that people do not visit our facilities. While we recognize that this can be disappointing to our visitors and patients, the health of you and our community is our top priority.

We are implementing social distancing guidelines, especially in public areas like our lobbies.

Our associates are following PPE guidelines including wearing masks in all settings and wearing additional PPE on units where appropriate.

In addition to our normal cleanliness standards, environmental cleaning and disinfection procedures are being followed consistently and correctly according to CDC recommendations for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Physician and facility readiness to resume elective procedures and surgeries will vary by geographic location in alignment with state guidelines.

The timing of your procedure being rescheduled may vary. Mercy Health is following all state and federal guidelines, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments, as well as executive orders from state governors.

If you had a procedure that was postponed, we will call you to reschedule your appointment.

Once your service is rescheduled, your physician will contact you to discuss your individualized care plan and reorder any pre-admission testing that is required prior to the scheduled appointment/service.

In coordination with your provider, your appointment may be rescheduled directly through your provider’s practice, through an agent in our call center, or through our ministry’s partner, Ensemble Health Partners.

Depending on the type of procedure you’re scheduled to have, you may be required to be tested for COVID-19 prior to your appointment. In addition, you will be advised to self-quarantine after testing and prior to day of surgery.

Patients tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery must be negative to continue with surgery unless otherwise considered emergent. If a patient tests positive prior to surgery/procedure, their surgery/procedure will be postponed.

On the day of your procedure, you can expect the following safety precautions:

Upon arriving at the facility, you will be asked about symptoms and have a temperature check as part of the screening process prior to entry to facility. In addition, you will be masked on entry to the facility and will remain masked throughout your visit.

We have visitor restrictions in place. Please note that one adult companion will be permitted only if required for direct patient assistance. No children are allowed in our facilities at this time. Families are being asked to wait away from the facility and return at time of patient discharge.

Social distancing will be observed in all patient care areas, patients will be physically spaced in waiting areas, and barriers, such as curtains, will be used if needed.

As soon as we are able, Mercy Health will selectively expand clinical care within our facilities including elective procedures, based on patient needs, clinical criteria and physician recommendations. Mercy Health is following all state and federal guidelines, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments, as well as executive orders from state governors.

If you have questions about your procedure, please contact your provider’s office directly for an update on your case.

Our entire country continues to be challenged with acquiring appropriate levels of PPE that are critical to health systems safely providing care. As a result, we will only perform care in a safe environment and scheduling of procedures will be heavily dependent on PPE availability. PPE constraints in the future may result in rescheduling or cancellation of procedures.

Always adhering to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other local and state agencies, we have an unwavering commitment to safety and will keep the well-being of our patients, residents, associates and communities as our highest priority.

Submitted story

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Mercy Health – Springfield, which includes Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital, has a mission to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved.

Mercy Health – Springfield is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Mercy Health – Springfield, which includes Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital, has a mission to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved.