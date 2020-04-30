COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, May 2

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Locust and East Market streets, Urbana. First day of the market, which will be held at this time each Saturday thru Oct. 17.

Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk: postponed to Nov. 7. Wayne Township Park Committee’s 3rd annual event raises proceeds for park improvements.

Monday, May 4

Graham Board of Education: 4 p.m., high school media center. Topics: personnel. Will be an executive session concerning personnel. (change in original time)

Tuesday, May 5

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. regular meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/543747349 or via phone at 408-650-3123 (access code: 543-747-34)

Friday, May 8

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m., in front of municipal building. Markets will be held at this time each Friday thru Oct. 9. Bring only small bills. Wear mask. Want to be a vendor? Call 937-207-8798 or email princelisa1@aol.com

Graham Board of Education: special 5 p.m. meeting, Graham High School Media Center. Topics: personnel. Will be executive session concerning personnel.

Saturday, May 9

“Wildflowers”: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana

Monday, May 11

Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Tuesday, May 12

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss the 2021 library budget

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting/work session. Topics include impacts/challenges related to COVID-19.

Wednesday, May 13

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Friday, May 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Monday, May 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: CANCELLED

Homeland Security: meeting CANCELLED

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. meeting to certify results of April 28 election, in the board office, Suite L-100, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Monday, May 25

Urbana Planning Commission: today’s regular meeting changed to 6 p.m. May 18 in municipal building (if items on agenda).

Urbana Design Review Board: today’s regular meeting changed to 7 p.m. in municipal building (if items on agenda).