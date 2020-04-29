ODNR offers free Digital Discoveries online outdoor activities for kids

It’s a tough time right now for kids and parents with schools and many workplaces shut down. It’s hard to find something new to do with virtually nothing open, stay at home orders and various restrictions at parks and outdoor venues.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) offers a pretty cool remedy for kids and parents with a way to enjoy the great outdoors “inside” your own home. It’s called Digital Discoveries and it’s as simple as turning on your computer, tablet or smartphone and going to just one website.

If you can’t get outdoors to a state park, local park or other outdoor venue, then use the tools offered within Digital Discoveries to get connected to the natural, historical and cultural assets of the ODNR. Explore the many links on their “Digital Discoveries” platform and learn about their outdoor properties, sites and programs.

Download and print out activity pages and short books. Watch videos and read magazines and booklets. This is also a good tool for even planning your next adventure into Ohio’s Great Outdoors when everything gets back to normal.

Here’s how it works. Just go to the website, http://www.ohiodnr.gov/odnr-operations-during-coronavirus-outbreak/odnr-digital-discoveries or just Google odnr digital discovers.

Some of the cool things you will find are Smokey Bear videos, printable coloring books and comic books, a Kids Wildlife Journal, Park Pals nature crafts, Rocks Geology activity books and much more.

By Ron Brohm Contributing writer

Ron Brohm is a regular contributor to this newspaper.

