COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Thursday, April 30
Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 10 a.m. emergency meeting to discuss personnel issues. The meeting will be held via Zoom Video conference. People wishing to attend may call the library at 937-834-2004 for info.
Saturday, May 2
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Locust and East Market streets, Urbana. First day of the market, which will be held at this time each Saturday thru Oct. 17.
Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk: postponed to Nov. 7. Wayne Township Park Committee’s 3rd annual event raises proceeds for park improvements.
Monday, May 4
Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.
Tuesday, May 5
Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.
Friday, May 8
St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m., in front of municipal building. Markets will be held at this time each Friday thru Oct. 9. Bring only small bills. Wear mask. Want to be a vendor? Call 937-207-8798 or email princelisa1@aol.com
Saturday, May 9
“Wildflowers”: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana
Monday, May 11
Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.
Tuesday, May 12
Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss the 2021 library budget
Wednesday, May 13
Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.
Friday, May 15
Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building
Monday, May 18
Local Emergency Planning Committee: CANCELLED
Homeland Security: meeting CANCELLED
Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.
Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting.
Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. meeting to certify results of April 28 election, in the board office, Suite L-100, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Monday, May 25
Urbana Planning Commission: today’s regular meeting changed to 6 p.m. May 18 in municipal building (if items on agenda).
Urbana Design Review Board: today’s regular meeting changed to 7 p.m. in municipal building (if items on agenda).