COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Friday, April 24
Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building
Saturday, April 25
Ballot Requests: noon deadline to request ballots from county Board of Elections for April 28 election
Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.
How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.
Monday, April 27
Graham Board of Education: special 6 p.m. online Zoom meeting. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.
Tuesday, April 28
Election Day: 7:30 p.m. deadline to deliver ballots to monitored outside drop box at county Community Center or box outside Board of Elections office inside Community Center
In-person voting: 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Board of Elections in Community Center. Only for those registered to vote and in one of the following categories: disabled; unable to get mail; requested ballot by April 25 deadline, but didn’t get ballot.
Champaign County Board of Elections: 4 p.m. teleconference for Election Day business meeting
Saturday, May 2
Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Locust and East Market streets, Urbana. First day of the market, which will be held at this time each Saturday thru Oct. 17.
Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk: Wayne Township Park Committee planning 3rd annual . Sign up online at www.cantstoprunningco.com by April 1 for free T-shirt. Proceeds will go toward park improvements.
Monday, May 4
Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.
Tuesday, May 5
Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.
Friday, May 8
St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m., in front of municipal building. Markets will be held at this time each Friday thru Oct. 9. Bring only small bills. Wear mask. Want to be a vendor? Call 937-207-8798 or email princelisa1@aol.com
Saturday, May 9
“Wildflowers”: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana
Monday, May 11
Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.
Tuesday, May 12
Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss the 2021 library budget
Wednesday, May 13
Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.
Monday, May 18
Local Emergency Planning Committee: CANCELLED
Homeland Security: meeting CANCELLED
Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.
Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.
Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting.