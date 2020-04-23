COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, April 24

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., upstairs training room of Urbana municipal building

Saturday, April 25

Ballot Requests: noon deadline to request ballots from county Board of Elections for April 28 election

Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.

Monday, April 27

Graham Board of Education: special 6 p.m. online Zoom meeting. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Tuesday, April 28

Election Day: 7:30 p.m. deadline to deliver ballots to monitored outside drop box at county Community Center or box outside Board of Elections office inside Community Center

In-person voting: 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Board of Elections in Community Center. Only for those registered to vote and in one of the following categories: disabled; unable to get mail; requested ballot by April 25 deadline, but didn’t get ballot.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 4 p.m. teleconference for Election Day business meeting

Saturday, May 2

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, Locust and East Market streets, Urbana. First day of the market, which will be held at this time each Saturday thru Oct. 17.

Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk: Wayne Township Park Committee planning 3rd annual . Sign up online at www.cantstoprunningco.com by April 1 for free T-shirt. Proceeds will go toward park improvements.

Monday, May 4

Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Tuesday, May 5

Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Friday, May 8

St. Paris Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m., in front of municipal building. Markets will be held at this time each Friday thru Oct. 9. Bring only small bills. Wear mask. Want to be a vendor? Call 937-207-8798 or email princelisa1@aol.com

Saturday, May 9

“Wildflowers”: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana

Monday, May 11

Graham Board of Education: 4:30 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Tuesday, May 12

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. via Zoom Teleconference to discuss the 2021 library budget

Wednesday, May 13

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.

Monday, May 18

Local Emergency Planning Committee: CANCELLED

Homeland Security: meeting CANCELLED

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Urbana Design Review Board: 7 p.m., municipal building (if items on agenda). Regular May 25 meeting switched to this date.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. at the Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting.