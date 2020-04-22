Pioneer announces 2020 election results

PIQUA – Pioneer Electric announced that John Vulgamore of Champaign County, Wade Wilhelm of Miami County and Roger Bertke of Shelby County were elected as board trustees in the election held between Feb. 17 and March 20.

Consumers-members of the democratically run organization had the opportunity to participate in the election by mail or online. Each year, three trustees, one from each district, are elected to three-year terms and can serve up to seven consecutive terms.

The board of trustees, which oversees the president/CEO, sets company policy and monitors finances of the cooperative. The trustees represent fellow members and participate in electric cooperative training and conference opportunities.

Additionally, each year four trustees are newly elected to each county board for a three-year term and can serve up to seven consecutive terms.

Positions filled on the county boards of the Champaign, Miami and Shelby districts for three-year terms are:

– Champaign County: Connie “CJ” Wilson, Urbana; Alex Ward, Saint Paris; Steve Yocom, Urbana; and Jon Berry, Cable

– Miami County: Teri Slover, Piqua; Dean McClurg, Tipp City; Robert Quinton, Troy; and James Sommer, Tipp City

– Shelby County: Vernon Ahrns, Fort Loramie; Roger Lentz, Anna; Joshua Berning, Anna; and Jon Everett, Conover

Pioneer county board members are elected to nominate trustee and district board member candidates annually and act as a voice for members in their respective district.

During the re-organizational meeting on April 21, the Pioneer Board elected the following officers for the year: Terrence Householder, chair; Colleen Renee Riggs Eidemiller, first vice chair; Roger Bertke, second vice chair; John Goettemoeller, secretary; and Mark Bailey, treasurer. Ted Black will represent Pioneer on the Ohio Electric Cooperatives board.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami and Shelby counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.

