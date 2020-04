The Ohio Department of Transportation issued the following lane closures to start April 27:

– State Route 235 between state Route 29 and Champaign-Logan Road – mobile lane closures in both directions April 27 at 7:30 a.m.-May 8 at 6 p.m. for pavement work. One lane will remain open in both directions.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.