COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, April 9

Tax-Aide tax preparation: at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.

Mechanicsburg Public Library: 10 a.m. emergency meeting via Zoom video conference to discuss personnel items. Anyone wishing to attend may call the library at 937-508-3024.

Saturday, April 11

“Birds”: at Cedar Bog, CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns

Monday, April 20

Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting CANCELLED

Saturday, April 25

Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.

Monday, April 27

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.