YMCA to hold virtual Easter Prayer service

The Champaign Family YMCA will host the 1st annual virtual Easter Prayer service on April 9, Maundy Thursday, at 7:30 a.m.

Viewers can watch the Easter prayer service on Facebook Live.

Pastors who will speak during the 35-to-45-minute service include Kazy Hinds, the pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Urbana; Dan Leiker, pastor at the River of Life Christian Center in Urbana; Jim Lillibridge, senior pastor at the Urbana United Methodist Church and Justin Raines, the youth pastor at Renewed Strength in Westville.

Champaign Family YMCA Board member Pat Bass will facilitate the Y’s inaugural virtual Easter Prayer service.

The goal of the service is to share messages of hope during Easter week and bring the community together in prayer during the pandemic.

