COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Saturday, April 4
M’burg Public Library Board: 10 a.m. emergency meeting to discuss personnel. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held via teleconference through Zoom. Anyone wishing to join the meeting may call the library, 937-834-2004, for info.
Tuesday, April 7
Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana
Wednesday, April 8
Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.
Thursday, April 9
Tax-Aide tax preparation: at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.
Saturday, April 11
“Birds”: at Cedar Bog, CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns
Saturday, April 25
Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.
How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.
Monday, April 27
Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.