COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, April 4

M’burg Public Library Board: 10 a.m. emergency meeting to discuss personnel. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held via teleconference through Zoom. Anyone wishing to join the meeting may call the library, 937-834-2004, for info.

Tuesday, April 7

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, April 8

Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.

Thursday, April 9

Tax-Aide tax preparation: at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.

Saturday, April 11

“Birds”: at Cedar Bog, CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns

Saturday, April 25

Earth Day Walks: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana.

How-to Fair: CANCELLED at Champaign County Library.

Monday, April 27

Graham Board of Education: 6 p.m., high school media center. Topics: the future and personnel. May be executive session and action taken.