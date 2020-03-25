Ohioans spend first day under strict orders

Champaign County still had only 1 confirmed case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday’s reporting period, according to the Champaign Health District.

Tuesday marked the first day of stricter state orders for Ohioans to stay at home to minimize spread of the virus.

At the state of Ohio’s daily briefing Tuesday afternoon, there were 564 confirmed cases in Ohio, 145 hospitalizations, 8 deaths and 49 counties with cases. The state’s hot spots were Cuyahoga County with 167 cases, Franklin County with 75, Hamilton County with 38, Summit County with 36, Lorain County with 30 and Mahoning County with 28. Logan County went up 1 case to 2. Miami County had 19 cases.

According to the Champaign Health District, all available personal protective equipment (PPE) like gloves, masks and gowns have been put out into the field. There is a limited supply. Champaign County EMA is accepting PPE donations. Those with equipment to donate can call the Champaign Health District’s COVID-19 hotline at 937-653-0110.

Memorial Health announces changes to visitor policies & urgent care visits

Memorial Health has announced it implemented a series of changes aimed at the prevention and mitigation relative to potential COVID-19 spread.

Beginning Tuesday, Memorial stopped allowing any visitation within Memorial Health facilities. Exceptions will be made in the case of maternity patients, patients under the age of 18, end of life situations and patients with disabilities. To read the latest visitor policy updates, visit memorialohio.com/learning-more-about-covid-19.

For patients planning to seek care at Memorial Urgent Care Centers in Marysville or Urbana, Memorial has initiated an online check-in process. The process will allow medical staff to assess each patient’s symptoms and place them into “line,” all from the safety of their vehicle.

Patients are asked to follow these steps when they arrive to the parking lot and before entering the Urgent Care building:

1. Go to www.memorialohio.com/urgent-care

2. Click on “START YOUR VISIT”

3. Click on the link to Memorial Urgent Care (Marysville or Urbana)

4. Complete the information and click “Get in Line”

5. A Memorial Urgent Care team member will text next steps to the patient.

______

The Champaign County Soil & Water Conservation District met in emergency session Tuesday and decided that staffers only would be available to the public by phone and email 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until the stay-at-home directive is lifted. The office in the county Community Center is closed.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-25.jpg https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_dewinefatals.jpg Graphic courtesy of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine