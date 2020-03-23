Local podcast aims to answer ‘Big Questions’

The GrandWorks Foundation, which owns and operates the Gloria Theatre, announced the launch of a not-for-profit entertainment and education project called “The Big Questions,” a podcast intended to invoke a few laughs while respectfully addressing some of life’s most thought-provoking questions.

GrandWorks CEO Staci Weller said, “When this idea was presented to our board, all of the members felt that it was perfectly in line with our mission to reach, restore and revive our community. To accomplish that mission, GrandWorks continues to grow by adding new projects to serve a diversity of needs in Urbana and Champaign County.”

“The Big Questions” podcast is hosted by an Urbana High School teacher, Mallory Zachrich, an Urbana pastor, Jim Lillibridge, and a local business owner, Tim Weller. The show’s first season of four episodes was produced and recently released by TrueChat, a national podcast network based in Urbana.

“Right now, when our country is more divided than it’s been since the Civil War, we need to take a break occasionally, have a little fun, and enjoy conversations that help us make the best of our lives,” said Zachrich.

Lillibridge added, “We’re trying to offer down-to-earth, meaningful conversations that help you answer your ‘Big Questions’ and discover easy ways to become your best self and lift up those around you.”

According to the show’s project manager, Tim Weller, “this podcast is completely free to access and is a great way to fight the coronavirus blues. Embark on a journey with us to answer some of life’s most important questions. We hope listeners will enjoy our light-hearted yet serious approach to help us all get along a little better.”

The complete first season of the show is available now. To find it, search for The Big Questions on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Sticher or visit TheBigQuestionsPodcast.com

"Big Questions" podcast hosts are, from left, Tim Weller, Jim Lillibridge and Mallory Zachrich.

Submitted by the GrandWorks Foundation.

