Sheriff’s Office issues COVID-19 protocols

Sheriff Matthew Melvin issued a statement Monday saying that the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office has implemented protocols to maximize service to the community while minimizing COVID-19 risk to citizens and deputies.

Melvin said deputies will continue patrols and will continue responses to calls for service when requested, but that on non-emergency calls, citizens who are able may be asked to step outside their residences to speak to deputies. Non-violent incident reports may be taken over the phone if citizens cannot or are not comfortable exiting their homes.

People who require CCW and/or Web Check services can have that done 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Sheriff’s Court Services Office at Common Pleas Court, 200 N. Main St., Urbana.

