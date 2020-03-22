Logan County reports first COVID-19 case

A Message from Health Commissioner Dr. Boyd Hoddinott

From the Logan County Health District:

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Health District is reporting the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county. The patient is currently isolated and hospitalized out of county. No further identifying information will be released to protect the individual and follow HIPAA guidelines.

Public health professionals are working to notify anyone locally who may have been in prolonged, close contact with this patient. Those contacts who are not sick will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Guidance is provided to them regarding how to monitor themselves for sickness and what to do should they become ill.

If you have not been contacted by health district staff, you have not been identified as a person in close contact with the confirmed case.

“Please be advised that the Logan County Health District does not diagnose, test or treat COVID-19. If you feel sick or have questions about your personal health, please contact a health care provider” reminds Health Commissioner, Dr. Hoddinott. “Emergency rooms should only be used for immediate life-threatening conditions.” He also states, “I understand the difficulties that all of us are facing at this time. It is imperative that we follow Public Health guidelines and we are urging adherence to the basic proven measures that have been used in past epidemics. This is a once in a lifetime experience but I am proud to serve this community and show that we are all in this together and we will all get through this.”

This is a rapidly evolving situation. Logan County Health District will continue to update the public as circumstances warrant.

From Logan County Commissioners and Bellefontaine City Mayor:

The Logan County Commissioners and Bellefontaine Mayor extend their compassion for the patient, their family, and their caregivers. “Let us keep them in our thoughts and prayers”.

Commissioner’s President, John Bayliss, also stated “This has been expected. We have been hearing from Public Health and the CDC about the pandemic spread. We encourage all Logan County residents to heed the advice and recommendations of our health care professionals. We are in this together.”

From Mary Rutan Hospital:

Mary Rutan Hospital has been preparing for this situation and continues to operate under rigorous infection control procedures.

“We are using best practices to help ensure that any virus does not spread to other patients, healthcare employees or the community. Our staff is working diligently to support the healthcare needs of our community and we recognize the enormous sacrifice being made in all facets of society to help slow the spread of the virus. Be assured, Mary Rutan Hospital will not fail to fulfill our part of that equation,” says Chad Ross, chief operating officer at Mary Rutan Hospital.

For more information visit www.loganhealth.org or www.maryrutan.org or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH or 1-833-427-5634.

