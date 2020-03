COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, March 18

Preschool Storytime:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Lego® Challenge: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Knit, Craft & Create: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Story Time: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Movie Day: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: regular meeting CANCELLED

Thursday, March 19

Makerspace: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Modern Calligraphy: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Bingo: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Movie Day: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

WWII Memories: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns – lecture at Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, about the experiences of U.S. servicemen in German POW camps

Friday, March 20

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church. Call library, 937-663-4349, to see whether today’s session is cancelled.

Movie Day: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Saturday, March 21

Gardening Tips: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Pay It Forward Kids Consignment Sale: CANCELLED due to coronaviris concerns

OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County: CANCELLED

Monday, March 23

Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns.

Drones: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, March 24

Toddler Storytime: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Knitting: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Makerspace:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Pokemon Club: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Wayne Township Park Committee: 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting

Wednesday, March 25

Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.

Champaign County Visitors Bureau: CANCELLED meeting due to coronavirus concerns

Preschool Storytime: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Lego® Challenge: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Knit, Craft & Create: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Story Time:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Thursday, March 26

Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.

Makerspace: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Modern Calligraphy: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Crafting at the Library: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Friday, March 27

Annual PINS for PAWS Bowling Fundraiser: 6:30 p.m., Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. Secure lane by signing up early at Southwest Bowling or PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana.

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church. Call library, 937-663-4349, to see whether today’s session is cancelled.

Saturday, March 28

Children’s Princess/Prince Tea Party: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Monday,March 30

Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.

Tuesday, March 31

LUC Open House: CANCELLED. View 4-year transportation plans and make comments online March 30-April 10 at Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission website, www.lucplanning.com/rtp

Wednesday, April 1

Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.

Thursday, April 2

Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.

Tuesday, April 7

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Wednesday, April 8

Tax-Aide tax preparation: Senior Center closed. No new appointments. Those with appointments being contacted.

Thursday, April 9

Tax-Aide tax preparation: thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. CANCELLED due to corona virus concerns.