PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Katie, a 2-year-old Coonhound Mix who came to us as an owner surrender due to needing a fenced-in yard. She is a sweet girl. Katie is housebroken and she gets along great with other dogs. She has been spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Ebony is a beautiful 9-month-old female domestic short-haired kitten. She has watched all of her siblings go home – now it’s her turn. Ebony is quiet and just as sweet as can be. Come visit her in the kitten room.

The annual PINS for PAWS Bowling Fundraiser at Southwest Bowling is set for March 27 at 6:30 p.m. Details: $30/couple & Dutch Doubles (3 games & shoe rental). To secure a lane, sign up early at PAWS or Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. There will be prizes throughout the evening. Non-bowlers can come out and support the shelter by vying for raffle baskets, including a 50/50.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. For more info about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Ready for cuteness ? Our newest resident is Timmy, a 4-year-old small mixed breed. He came to The Champaign County Animal Welfare League as an owner surrender due to not liking small children. Timmy is a very sweet boy who loves to be carried around. Timmy will soon be ready for adoption after being completely vetted. If you are interested please submit an application.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at CCAWL during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $200. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. First Friday of the Month wellness checkups for the public cost $15 per animal. Shots are $12 per shot. Call or come in to set up an appointment.

Katie is a sweet 2-year-old pooch up for adoption at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_BarelyDog-1.jpg Katie is a sweet 2-year-old pooch up for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Timmy is a small 4-year-old pooch who soon will be ready for adoption from Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_LeagueDog.jpeg Timmy is a small 4-year-old pooch who soon will be ready for adoption from Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Ebony is a 9-month-old female feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Ebony is a 9-month-old female feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.