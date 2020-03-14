COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, March 14

‘A Night 4 Winning’: not at fairgrounds due to COVID-19. Ticketholders, get carryout dinners 5-7 p.m. at West Liberty firehouse. Hear entertainment at https://www.facebook.com/WLSAthleticAssociation; get auction info at wlsathleticassociation@gmail.com

“Mammals”: CANCELLED at Cedar Bog, due to coronavirus concerns.

Night at the Races: 5:30 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Champaign Co. fundraiser at Urbana VFW. For tickets, info: Zac Fiely, 937-417-5617/zfiely@gmail.com or Jenny White, 937-508-5876/j.white@champaigncbdd.org. Proceeds benefit local kids.

Bingo: games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560

I Still Believe: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, March 15

WWII B-17 Bomber Champaign Lady: 2 p.m. talk by Bill Albers at the county Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. In this free talk, he will discuss the ongoing construction project taking place at Champaign Aviation Museum.

I Still Believe: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, March 16

Yoga with Cara Stollings: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Movie Day: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church

Tuesday, March 17

Primary Election: polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Toddler Storytime: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Knitting: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Makerspace: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Movie Day: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Champaign County Board of Elections: 4 p.m. Election Day business meeting in the board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Champaign Land Preservation Annual Meeting: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Wednesday, March 18

Preschool Storytime:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Lego® Challenge: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Knit, Craft & Create: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Story Time: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Movie Day: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Thursday, March 19

Makerspace: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Modern Calligraphy: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Bingo: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Movie Day: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

WWII Memories: free 1 p.m. lecture at Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana, about the experiences of U.S. servicemen in German POW camps

Friday, March 20

St. Paris Public Library Outreach: noon-5 p.m., Rosewood United Methodist Church. Call library, 937-663-4349, to see whether today’s session is cancelled.

Movie Day: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Saturday, March 21

Gardening Tips: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Pay It Forward Kids Consignment Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, 1471 E. U.S. Route 36. Proceeds go toward local projects.

Monday, March 23

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349

Drones:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Tuesday, March 24

Toddler Storytime: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Knitting: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Makerspace:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Pokemon Club: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Wayne Township Park Committee: 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable, for a regular meeting

Wednesday, March 25

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Champaign County Visitors Bureau: 8 a.m., Farmer’s Daughter. Meets monthly and invites anyone interested. Contact Chamber, 937-653-5764 or info@champaignohio.com, for info on Visitors Bureau or to RSVP to meeting.

Preschool Storytime: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Lego® Challenge: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Knit, Craft & Create: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Story Time:CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Thursday, March 26

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Modern Calligraphy: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns

Crafting at the Library: CANCELLED due to coronavirus concerns