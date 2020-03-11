Census forms on way to local mailboxes

Between March 12 and March 20, invitations to participate in the 2020 Census from the U.S. Census Bureau will arrive in mailboxes of Champaign County residents. This invitation will include instructions on how to respond online, by mail, or by phone.

In Champaign County, computers and assistance to complete the 2020 Census form will be available at the following locations:

Champaign County Library

1060 Scioto St., Urbana

North Lewisburg Branch Library

161 Winder St.

Christiansburg Community Library

203 N. Main St.

2-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays

OhioMeansJobs Champaign County

Bay 14, County Community Center

1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library

60 S. Main St.

Saint Paris Public Library

127 E. Main St.

Submitted by Urbana Community Development Manager Doug Crabill on behalf of the Champaign County Complete Count Committee.

