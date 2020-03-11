Census forms on way to local mailboxes

Between March 12 and March 20, invitations to participate in the 2020 Census from the U.S. Census Bureau will arrive in mailboxes of Champaign County residents. This invitation will include instructions on how to respond online, by mail, or by phone.
In Champaign County, computers and assistance to complete the 2020 Census form will be available at the following locations:
Champaign County Library
1060 Scioto St., Urbana
North Lewisburg Branch Library
161 Winder St.
Christiansburg Community Library
203 N. Main St.
2-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays
OhioMeansJobs Champaign County
Bay 14, County Community Center
1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Mechanicsburg Public Library
60 S. Main St.
Saint Paris Public Library
127 E. Main St.
Submitted by Urbana Community Development Manager Doug Crabill on behalf of the Champaign County Complete Count Committee.