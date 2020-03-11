Urbana Univ. following DeWine advice

On Tuesday, Dr. Christopher Washington, executive vice president of Urbana University, issued a communication to students and staff concerning steps to be taken and steps to be considered due to COVID-19.

“Earlier today, we participated in a phone call with Gov. (Mike) DeWine, who addressed members of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Ohio,” Washington states in the communication, adding that decisions regarding classes, events, travel and other matters are based on the governor’s recommendations.

Washington also said a UU task force is making decisions based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the Ohio Department of Health.

Noting the three confirmed cases of this coronavirus in northern Ohio and health professionals’ expectations that illness will continue to spread, Washington issued the following:

– Face-to-face classes will be converted to an online format March 16 through the end of the term, May 1.

– Supervisors are advised to be flexible in allowing employees to work from home.

– UU-sponsored trips are suspended for 30 days.

– Non-athletic events scheduled through the end of the term will be postponed until further notice.

These steps, Washington said, allows UU “to continue the education of our students while protecting our community. These changes are being implemented with the safety of our campus community as our top priority.”

He said UU policies and procedures will adapt to the evolving guidance of health professionals and that the UU task force will be evaluating the following:

– On-campus residential life

– Commencement

– Athletic events and participation

Washington said FAQs are being developed and will be available at www.urbana.edu to keep students and staff updated.

Staff report

Information provided by Urbana University.

