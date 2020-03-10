Library seeks exhibits, demos for How-to-Fair

The Champaign County Library will host a How-To Fair on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide residents an opportunity to learn something new.

Local businesses, craftspeople and nonprofits are invited to exhibit and demonstrate crafts, hobbies, skills and DIY projects. Each participant will demonstrate a basic skill in a 15- to 20-minute time period and answer basic questions on the skill throughout the fair.

Examples of demonstrations already scheduled include canning, making a sourdough starter, fostering a kitten, crocheting/knitting, using small kitchen appliances, downloading ebooks, and jewelry making.

Topics the library would like to include are animal care; money management; home repair and maintenance; music; crafts; gardening; health; sports; nutrition; lost arts such as letter writing, chair caning, etc.; and anything else that may be of interest. The library hopes word can be spread to people who can share their skills.

This free community event is for kids, teens and adults. The event is part of the One Book, Many Communities initiative and will be promoted locally as well as to patrons of over 20 other libraries in eight counties.

Although direct soliciting is not permitted at library events, it will be permissible to distribute information and materials about a business, product or service.

Those who wish to exhibit and/or demonstrate at the How-to-Fair must submit a registration form by March 20. Forms can be accessed at champaigncountylibrary.org by clicking on April 25 in the event calendar. Forms also can be obtained at the information desk at the library.

Submitted by the Champaign County Library.

