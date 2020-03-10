Arts Center welcomes Irish Quintet Goitse

SPRINGFIELD – Goitse (pronounced Go-wit-cha) will perform at the Clark State Performing Arts Center on March 14.

“Goitse is an awarding-winning Irish folk quintet,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “They will be performing famous Irish folk songs and original works written by the band. It is the perfect evening to get in the spirit for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Goitse is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning “come here.” The group’s unique sound lies in the quality of their own compositions interspersed with traditional tunes from the countryside of Ireland and abroad, which makes each performance unique.

Tickets for Goitse are available at ticketmaster.com and range in price from $30 to $35. Goitse will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain in downtown Springfield.

