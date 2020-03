Learn about the more than 40,000 U.S. servicemen who during WWII endured capture, interrogation, death marches and other experiences in German POW camps.

All are invited to this free 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19, “World War II Memories” lecture at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana.

Staff report

Info submitted by the Champaign Aviation Museum.

