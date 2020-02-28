PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Indie, a 4-year-old Lab Mix who came to us from another shelter. She is one of the happiest dogs you will meet. She does not know a stranger. Indie loves to play and she gets along great with other dogs. She has been spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Rey is a very beautifully marked 1-year-old spayed female tiger cat. She is friendly with people, not so much with the other cats. She’s a bit jealous of them and wants all of your attention on her. We feel that Rey would be happiest in a home where she is the only cat. Come visit her at Paws.

Upcoming events:

– Adoption event at PetSmart in Springfield noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Stop by for PetSmart’s National Adoption Event and meet some of our adoptable animals.

– Annual PINS for PAWS Bowling Fundraiser at Southwest Bowling is set for March 27 at 6:30 p.m. Details: $30/couple & Dutch Doubles (3 games & shoe rental). To secure a lane, sign up early at PAWS or Southwest Bowling, 826 Scioto St., Urbana. There will be prizes throughout the evening. Non-bowlers can come out and support the shelter by vying for raffle baskets, including a 50/50.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Ziva is an 11-year-old German Shepherd who came to us as an owner surrender. She is very loving, friendly and outgoing. Ziva knows some German/English commands. She is good with kids and dogs, but its unsure about cats. Ziva keeps her kennel nice and clean. She is completely vetted and ready for a home.If you would like to give this senior girl a loving home, please submit an application.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $200. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date. First Friday of the Month wellness checkups for the public cost $15 per animal. Shots are $12 per shot. Call or come in to set up an appointment.

Rey is looking for a home in which she is the only cat. If your home fits the bill, pay her a visit at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_PawsCat-2.jpg Rey is looking for a home in which she is the only cat. If your home fits the bill, pay her a visit at PAWS Animal Shelter. Indie, a happy 4-year-old girl, is up for adoption at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_BarelyDog-2.jpg Indie, a happy 4-year-old girl, is up for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Ziva is an 11-year-old senior girl looking for a new home. Visit her at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_LeagueDog-3.jpeg Ziva is an 11-year-old senior girl looking for a new home. Visit her at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.