PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)
Meet Indie, a 4-year-old Lab Mix who came to us from another shelter. She is one of the happiest dogs you will meet. She does not know a stranger. Indie loves to play and she gets along great with other dogs. She has been spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $150.
Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)
Rey is a very beautifully marked 1-year-old spayed female tiger cat. She is friendly with people, not so much with the other cats. She’s a bit jealous of them and wants all of your attention on her. We feel that Rey would be happiest in a home where she is the only cat. Come visit her at Paws.
Upcoming events:
– Adoption event at PetSmart in Springfield noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Stop by for PetSmart’s National Adoption Event and meet some of our adoptable animals.
PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)
Ziva is an 11-year-old German Shepherd who came to us as an owner surrender. She is very loving, friendly and outgoing. Ziva knows some German/English commands. She is good with kids and dogs, but its unsure about cats. Ziva keeps her kennel nice and clean. She is completely vetted and ready for a home.If you would like to give this senior girl a loving home, please submit an application.
Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $200. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.