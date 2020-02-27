Northeast Fire District chief retires

NORTH LEWISBURG – The board of the Northeast Champaign County Fire District on Wednesday announced the retirement of Chief Charles Michael Penhorwood, whose retirement was effective Jan. 31.

The new chief is Troy Hass, according to Cheryl Hollingsworth, chairperson of the NCCFD.

In a retirement letter to the board, Penhorwood states it had been his pleasure to serve the district and community for approximately 30 years and that now he will pursue a teaching avenue to share his fire and EMS experience and knowledge with future generations.

Hollingsworth said the board wishes Penhorwood well in his new endeavors.