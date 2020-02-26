Urbana FFA competes in Columbus

The Urbana FFA competed in the state Agricultural Communications competition on Feb. 15 in Columbus. Participants in this event work as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan and present the plan to a panel of judges. Participants must communicate effectively while advocating to consumers about agriculture. This year students were challenged to advocate for their local bee association and promote the sale of honey.

Students use a variety of media in their plans like social media, broadcast and print advertising, press releases, fliers, and more. At the state contest, individuals participated in individual contests called practicums. These practicums included Journalistic Writing, Opinion Writing, Web Page Design, and Electronic Media.

This year, the team consisted of Rachael DuLaney, Hailey Combs, Ashley Gemienhardt, and Faith Denkewalter. At the state competition, the team placed 6th. Individually, Ashley Gemienhardt placed 4th, Faith Denkewalter placed 20th, Hailey Combs placed 24th, and Rachael DuLaney placed 37th. Communication, collaboration, creativity, and presentation skills are all important to success in future endeavors.

The Urbana FFA chapter had several students compete in multiple public speaking competitions this winter. These individuals included Jessica Salyers, Faith Denkewalter, and Trey Willams. The first of these competitions was the county competition where Faith and Trey both placed first and Jessica who placed fourth. Sub Districts were held at Southeastern where Faith placed second and Trey placed third.

Districts were held at Ben Logan and Faith placed sixth whereas Trey placed first. Jessica and Trey competed in the Extemporaneous Speaking contest where students are given 30 minutes to research a randomly assigned topic and then present a speech in front of judges. Faith participated in the Creed Speaking Contest where she memorized the FFA creed and then recited it in front of a panel of judges. Trey Willams will be competing at the state contest Saturday, March 7.

From left are Faith Denkewalter, Ashley Gemienhardt, Hailey Combs, Rachael DuLan and Coach Justin Weller. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_FFA.jpg From left are Faith Denkewalter, Ashley Gemienhardt, Hailey Combs, Rachael DuLan and Coach Justin Weller. Submitted photo

By Rachael DuLaney

Rachael DuLaney is the Urbana FFA reporter.

