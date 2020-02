Urbana University will host a 6-8 p.m. March 2 Town Hall Meeting in which the three candidates for Champaign County sheriff will discuss issues.

Chad Burroughs, incumbent Matt Melvin and David Patrick are on the March 17 Republican primary ballot as candidates for sheriff. No Democrats filed to run for the position.

The Town Hall will be held in the Sara Landess Room of UU’s Student Center.

