Are you up for the Heart Check Challenge?

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield has made the Heart Check Challenge available to all area residents to encourage heart health. Taking the Heart Check Challenge is easy and takes just a few minutes via the free online HeartAware assessment at https://bit.ly/36demTO.

“As a cardiologist, I know that the best way to beat heart disease is through prevention and education. We encourage everyone to take the Heart Check Challenge and become knowledgeable on where they stand when it comes to their heart health,” said Mercy Health Physician and interventional cardiologist Sayed Rizvi, MD. “Many people who die from a heart attack have no previous symptoms. Knowing the condition of your heart might just save your life or the life of a loved one, so take the Heart Check Challenge today and encourage your loved ones to take it, too.”

According to the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide and in the United States, killing over 375,000 Americans per year. Because of these alarming statistics, the AHA named February American Heart Month to raise awareness about heart disease and how people can prevent it.

“We invite you to join us in taking the Heart Check Challenge because every person who completes the challenge takes one step towards a healthier heart,” said Dr. Rizvi. “What many people do not know is that you can prevent heart disease and even halt its progression by not smoking, adopting a healthy lifestyle and reducing your risk factors by lowering your blood pressure and losing excess weight.”

For more heart health tips and information, follow Mercy Health’s blog at https://blog.mercy.com/lower-heart-disease-risk/

Submitted by Mercy Health.

