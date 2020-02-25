COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, February 26

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Community Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Solar Leasing Workshop: Champaign County Community Center Auditorium. Free to attend. Breakfast 8am, Program 8:30-11. Questions and registration: 937-484-1526 or Douridas.9@osu.edu

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room to discuss the library budget

Thursday, February 27

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, all ages

Empty Bowls of Champaign County: 5-7 p.m., Urbana University Student Center, 579 College Way. $15 for ceramic bowl and soup. All proceeds will benefit Champaign County food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters.

Foster Home Roundup at PAWS: 7 to 8:30 p.m., PAWS Animal Shelter, just west of Urbana on West U.S. Route 36. Learn to be a foster parent for kittens. Registration requested, not required: 937-653-6233.

Free CPR Training: 8:30 to 11 a.m., education room, Urbana Hospital. If need course completion card for job, regulatory, etc., cost of AHA card is $20. For more info or to RSVP: tshort@mercy.com or call 937-484-6217.

Triad Board of Education: Re-scheduled monthly meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the high school library.

Movie-1917: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. emergency executive session to discuss personnel in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Graham School Board: 6 p.m. special meeting/executive session to discuss personnel, Support Center Conference Room behind high school. Action may be taken during public session.

Friday, February 28

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Movie-1917: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Saturday, February 29

Money Management 101 Session 2: 11 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages. Call 937-663-4349 to register or for more information.

Movie-1917: 1:30,4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Sunday, March 1

Woodstock Lions Club Pancake/Sausage Day: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559

Movie-1917: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre

Monday, March 2

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for adults with or without experience

Housing Market Study Findings: 6 p.m. public meeting about Champaign County’s housing market, conducted by the Greater Ohio Policy Council, county community center auditorium

Tuesday, March 3

Urbana City Schools Board: Finance & Facilities Committee will meet at the administrative offices, 711 Wood Street. The purpose of this meeting will be to review a request for a feasibility study to be done on the Castle building.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Red Cross Blood Drive: 3-9 p.m., Graham Elementary School, 9464 W. U.S. Route 36

Wednesday, March 4

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years old through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Knit, Craft & Create: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.

Thursday, March 5

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Tax Incentive Review Council (TIRC): 9-11 a.m. public meeting, Conference Room C, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. For info: Champaign Economic Partnership, 937-653-7200.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost-rounded paintbrush tip and various other markers for embellishing final product.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg