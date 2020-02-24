THEN & NOW: West Liberty Railroad Depot

WEST LIBERTY – The “Then” circa 1920 photo (#A1826) is of the West Liberty Railroad Depot located on the west end of Columbus Street. The depot was for the Big Four Railroad. Note the signs on the depot for the America Express Co. and National Express Co., shipping agents.

This depot burned and was replaced in 1926 by a depot located next to the tracks just south of where state Route 245 passes under the railroad. This depot was built as a part of the Big Four’s expansion project, which involved adding an additional track and moving the route to the west edge of the village. This project extended from the north edge of Clark County to Bellefontaine and involved elevating tracks above Miami, Gwynne, Pindar and Light streets in Urbana.

The “Now” 2019 photo is of the Big Four depot after it was moved in 1992 and subsequently refurbished and expanded to become Marie’s Candy Store.

Then – This circa 1920 photo (#A1826) is of the West Liberty Railroad Depot was on Columbus Street. Now -This 2019 photo is of the former Big Four depot, moved in 1992, refurbished and expanded to become Marie's Candy Store.

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum, located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

