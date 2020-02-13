iLead promotes networking at Spotted Cow

Members of iLead – Inspiring, Learning, Encouraging, and Developing Champaign County young professionals – met at the Spotted Cow Coffeehouse on Tuesday for a networking event. From left are Rachel Casey, Holly McGowen, Krista Bradley, Jamon Sellman, Staci Wisma, Jacob McKee, Bobbi McKee, Ryan Berry, Natalie Frueh, Ashley Mershon, Sara Neer, Tracy Short, Ashlee Skinner and Micah Bonsell. The chairperson of this Chamber of Commerce subcommittee, Holly McGowen, said that iLead tries to host one event every quarter highlighting local businesses. For more information about iLead visit the Facebook page or call 937-653-5764.

Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen