Dorceys Flowers opens Urbana location

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Feb. 6 for Dorceys Flowers, 121 Scioto St. For shop info visit www.dorceysflowers.com or call 937-404-9377. From left are Jennifer Coey, Caty Shoemaker, Vicki Deere-Bunnell, Tina Knotts, Lee Ann Steed, Kristie Herlong, Gina Mokry, Shana Loveless, Natalie Frueh and Jamon Sellman. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/02/web1_Dorceys.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Feb. 6 for Dorceys Flowers, 121 Scioto St. For shop info visit www.dorceysflowers.com or call 937-404-9377. From left are Jennifer Coey, Caty Shoemaker, Vicki Deere-Bunnell, Tina Knotts, Lee Ann Steed, Kristie Herlong, Gina Mokry, Shana Loveless, Natalie Frueh and Jamon Sellman. Submitted photo