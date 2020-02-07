Local housing market analysis to be unveiled

Community leaders have known for some time that Champaign County needs more available housing options to attract new businesses – and their workforce – and to support growth of existing business.

Recommendations to help Champaign County provide the full range of current and future housing needs will be unveiled at a public meeting 8:30 to 11 a.m. Feb. 14 in the Champaign County Community Center auditorium.

The recommendations are part of the Comprehensive Housing Market Analysis for Champaign County, developed by the Greater Ohio Policy Center (GOPC) and commissioned by the Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP).

CEP Director Marcia Bailey said that the housing market analysis will be shared first with local county, city, village and township officials before the public meeting.

“The Feb. 14 public meeting is open to all citizens and will provide information of special interest to business leaders, developers, real estate professionals, builders, property owners, financial institutions and others interested in helping Champaign County thrive,” Bailey said.

She added that an evening session will be scheduled for late February or early March and additional public meetings will be announced to provide residents multiple opportunities to learn more about the study findings.

The GOPC is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on helping improve Ohio communities through smart growth strategies and research. The GOPC regularly provides expert analyses to public, private and nonprofit leaders at the local, state and national level.

Bailey said that the study is designed to serve local leaders as a guide for making decisions that support a broad range of housing options for all segments of the population. And to attract new residents, including young families drawn by jobs and people looking for a quieter lifestyle within commuting distance of their jobs in metropolitan areas.

The study covers the county as a whole, as well as the four primary population centers, Urbana, Mechanicsburg, St. Paris and North Lewisburg.

The GOPC conducted the study with the guidance of steering and advisory committees composed of local government officials and representatives of financial institutions, developers, builders, property owners, real estate agents and business owners.

Examples of recommendations made in the study include:

· Create a standing consortium of local representatives like those on the study advisory committee to continually focus on housing initiatives.

· Prioritize historic downtowns and main street, as “vibrant downtowns become economic and civic centers whose success often attracts new housing investments and increased commercial traffic throughout a municipality.”

· Use economic development tools, such as community reinvestment areas, to promote housing development.

· Protect existing housing stock from decline and return abandoned and neglected properties to productive use.

· Use creative financing and funding strategies to help support development.

· Maintain affordability of housing.

Public meeting set for Feb. 14 in county Community Center

Submitted story

Submitted by Champaign Economic Partnership.

Submitted by Champaign Economic Partnership.