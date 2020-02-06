County Board of Elections upgrades security

The Champaign County Board of Elections issued a news release stating it has complied with security upgrades mandated by state Secretary Frank LaRose for local Boards of Elections. Thirty-four steps were required in the following areas:

– Physical security assessments and improvements

– Background checks of personnel

– Secure website and e-mail domains

– Cyber-attack detection, system hardening and network defense

– Security training

Upgrades were required as a defense against “adversaries who seek to disrupt our elections,” the release states.

“By elevating (the Champaign County Board of Elections’) defensive posture, they’ve helped make Ohio a national model for election security,” LaRose states in the release.

Staff report

Information provided by the Champaign County Board of Elections.

Information provided by the Champaign County Board of Elections.