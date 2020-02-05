Mercy foundation distributes $1.3M in 2019

In 2019, Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties provided more than $1.3 million to support care initiatives in Springfield, Urbana and neighboring communities.

“I mean it when I say I think I have the best job at Mercy Health,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, president of Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties. “Working alongside my team, we receive gifts from our thoughtful donors and use them to fund programs and initiatives that make a real difference for the better in the lives of the patients we serve.”

The foundation provided the following in 2019:

– New covered entrance and permanent mammography facility at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital

– Prescription assistance program at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital

– Mobile Mammography program’s 139 screening events, including full coverage of screenings for uninsured women

– Health education and awareness programs

– Pediatric rehabilitation program

– GoNoodle education and exercise program in all schools in Clark and Champaign counties

– New advanced equipment for surgical services at Springfield Regional Medical Center

– Holistic cancer care program, including free oncology massage, counseling services, exercise oncology and music therapy for patients, as well as support for patient emergency needs

– Springfield Cancer Center Appearance Center

– Baby Fair at Springfield Regional Medical Center

– Urbana Pediatrics Book Club and assistance, such as grocery cards, for patients in financial need

– Mercy REACH Addiction Services, Smoking Cessation Program and community education and awareness program

– Blanket Warmers and Wheel Chairs for Springfield Regional Medical Center

– Equipment for Mercy Health – Oakwood Village and Mercy McAuley Center senior living facilities, as well as a resident theater at Oakwood Village

2020 funding priorities

The foundation has named the following among its funding priorities for 2020:

– Intensive cardiac rehabilitation program in Clark and Champaign counties

– Renovation of the cardiac catheterization labs at Springfield Regional Medical Center

– Prescription assistance programs

– Mobile mammography

– State of the art molecular diagnostic equipment for the lab

– Chest compression devices for all Mercy Health emergency departments

– Cancer Center holistic program support and emergency needs for patients

– REACH addiction services, patient support and outreach

“If you want to support care in your community, I encourage you to visit https://foundation.mercy.com/springfield.aspx to learn more and make your gift today,” said McCready. “No gift is too small.”

