Documentary ‘SILO’ focuses on grain entrapment

Champaign County businesses and organizations will present the screening of “SILO” at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana. The documentary inspired by true events focuses on grain entrapment, a serious safety risk on farms. The film debuted in October 2019 and has been featured at film festivals in Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. Written by Jason Williamson and produced by Samuel Goldberg and Ilan Ulmer, the documentary’s mission is to engage and inspire communities to have an open dialogue on farm safety.

Purdue University research reported 61 confined space-related accidents in 2018, and United Press International reported three grain entrapment deaths already in early 2020, according to a Cargill news release.

After the documentary screening, representatives from Cargill, the Ohio Farm Academy and a grain bin entrapment survivor will lead a community conversation focused on farm safety.

This event is presented by Cargill, Koenig Equipment Inc., Champaign County Farm Bureau, Champaign County Agriculture Association, Security National Bank, Sellman Insurance Group and Farmer’s Equipment Inc.

To reserve seats, RSVP to Lauren Fehlan at 937-638-7932 or Lauren_Fehlan@cargill.com.

Submitted by Cargill.

