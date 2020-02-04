COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Wednesday, February 5

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at the Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center of Green Hills Community, 6557 S. U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty

Thursday, February 6

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Silo (Feeding the world comes at a cost): 6 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. RSVP by Feb. 3 to reserve seat by calling Andrea at 937-497-4347 or online at https://silourbana.eventbrite.com

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9 a.m. special meeting, county Emergency Management Office, Suite C-103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Wizards and Muggles: children and teens invited at 6 p.m. at Champaign County Library for activities, snacks

Friday, February 7

St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications System Council of Governments Fiscal Board and Ops Board: 8:30 a.m., Conference Room C, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: regular meeting (following 8:30 a.m. Fiscal Board and Ops Board meeting), Emergency Management Agency Office, Suite C-103, county Community Center

Champaign County Census 2020 Complete Count Committee: 9-10 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Saturday, February 8

Laurie Pilia Book Signing: 10-11 a.m., Champaign County Library in Urbana. Includes meet-and-greet with the Triad grad, who wrote the memoir “Kisses From Sardinia,” and a Q&A session. Copies of book available to buy.

Free Dentistry Day: for all ages at Darby Dental Smiles. For appointment, call 937-834-2252.

“History of Cedar Bog”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person. OHC & CBA members free.

Bingo: Games start at 6 p.m., Concord Community Center, 3263 N. state Route 560. 50-50 drawings, pull tabs, more. Food available. For info: 937-653-8185.

Monday, February 10

Champaign County Republican Candidates Forum/Debate: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Community Center.

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St.

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting/work session, in elementary building’s Hatchery, to discuss the future and personnel. Action may be taken.

Tuesday, February 11

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old

Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Champaign County Retired Teachers Association: 11 a.m., The Church of the Nazarene in Urbana. The topic will be NaCl the Salt Spa. Reservations are requested. Call Ruth Hunsberger at 937-605-3106.

West Liberty Online Townhall: 7 p.m. via Facebook, about the 5-year, 1.5-mill additional levy for parks and recreation on the village’s March 17 ballot. Questions, comments welcome. Village officials, Ball Assn. members will take part.

Wednesday, February 12

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten

Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages

Thursday, February 13

Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.

Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages