Kiwanians host ‘Night at the Races’ fundraiser

The Kiwanis Club of Champaign County will host a “Night at the Races” fundraiser on Saturday, March 14, at the Urbana VFW. The “gates” open at 5:30 p.m.
Event tickets are $15 and include sliders, chips, pasta salad, veggies and the viewing of races. Participants can name a horse or sponsor a race.
For tickets, to be a sponsor or for more info, contact Zac Fiely, Kiwanis president, at 937-417-5617/zfiely@gmail.com or Jenny White, Kiwanis secretary, at 937-508-5876/j.white@champaigncbdd.org.
All proceeds fund Kiwanis Club of Champaign County service projects benefiting the children of Champaign County.
Submitted by the Kiwanis Club of Champaign County.