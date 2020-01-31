WL-S scheduling kindergarten screenings

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem Local School District will schedule kindergarten screening appointments from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8. To be eligible for kindergarten, students must be 5 years old on or prior to Aug. 1, 2020.

Parents planning to send their child to kindergarten during the 2020-2021 school year will find information and online registration on the Elementary homepage of www.wlstigers.org, or can call or stop by the Elementary office. All registration forms should be returned to the Elementary office on or before April 1, 2020. Call 937-465-0060, ext. 101 or email k5@wlstigers.org for more info.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

