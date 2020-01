WEST LIBERTY – The five-year, 1.5-mill additional levy for parks and recreation on the village’s March 17 ballot will be the subject of an “online townhall” scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 11 on Facebook. Village officials and members of the West Liberty Ball Association will be on hand to answer questions and provide info about the levy, placed on the ballot to maintain local parks. Questions and comments will be welcome.

Staff report

Information provided by the West Liberty Ball Association.

Information provided by the West Liberty Ball Association.