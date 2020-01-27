Pontsler named Farm Bureau director

Taylor Pontsler has been named Ohio Farm Bureau Federation organization director for Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami counties.

In her new role, Pontsler will be a liaison between the county Farm Bureaus and Ohio Farm Bureau and will assist county groups in the development and implementation of programs.

Pontsler received her associate’s degree from Clark State Community College, where she studied agricultural business, and her bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College, where she studied agronomy. She previously was the marketing and media associate for Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami county Farm Bureaus.

Pontsler lives in New Carlisle and has been an active member of Clark County Farm Bureau for the past four years.

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

