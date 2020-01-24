COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, January 25
Cricut T-Shirt Demo: 9:30 a.m., Champaign County Library. Imagine Lab Program for teens and adults.
Woodstock Lions Chicken & Noodle Dinner: 4-6:30 p.m., 2235 N. state Route 559, Woodstock
11th Annual Soup & Bread Tasting: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or until soup lasts in Champaign County Library meeting room. Taste several varieties of soup and bread free of charge. Donations welcome. Friends of the Library event.
Movie-Dolittle: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Mechanicsburg Village Council: 9 a.m. work session at 18 N. Main St. to discuss staffing strategy for the Fire and Police departments
Sunday, January 26
Movie-Dolittle: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana
Monday, January 27
Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level
Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special session/work session about district’s future and personnel. Action may be taken.
St. Paris Village Council: 6:30 p.m. special meeting in St. Paris Public Library to discuss the upcoming street levy. No votes will be taken.
Tuesday, January 28
Drop-in Storytimes: 10 a.m., Champaign County Library
Pokemon Club: 6-7 p.m., Champaign County Library, for all ages
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years old
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., for all ages
Wednesday, January 29
Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Light snacks served. Donations of healthy snacks appreciated.
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten
Lego® Challenge at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Thursday, January 30
Tea Tasting and Movie: 2-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Taste tea with Judy Stoof and enjoy a movie
Drop-in Storytimes: 11 a.m., North Lewisburg Branch Library
Knitting 101-UFO-Unfinished Objects: 6 p.m., Champaign County Library. Bring in your unfinished knitting projects and work with others with the goal of getting them done.
Makerspace at Christiansburg Community Library: 2-6 p.m. for all ages
OSU Alumni Club Book Discussion: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Champaign County Library. Tribe (On Homecoming and Belonging) by Sebastian Junger. Books to borrow at library. For info, Julie Balmer, 937-653-7401/ jbalmer@woh.rr.com
U.S. Census Bureau Application Session: 10 a.m.-noon, St. Paris Public Library, 127 E. Main St. Pre-registration required. Call 567-455-9240.
Friday, January 31
Early Bird Deadline: for tickets to “A Night 4 Winning,” WL-S Athletic Assn. Reverse Raffle on March 14 from 4:30-11 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds Activity Building. Dinner catered, silent, live auctions. Tickets at wlsaareverseraffle.itemorder.com.
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.
Monday, February 3
Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays thru March 30 at the St. Paris Public Library. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-663-4349.
Tuesday, February 4
Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children crawling through 2 years
Knitting: 1-4 p.m., St. Paris Public Library, for all ages
Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Wednesday, February 5
Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays thru April 8 at the Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.
Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., St. Paris Public Library, for children 3 years through kindergarten
Lego® Challenge: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Thursday, February 6
Tax-Aide tax preparation: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays thru April 9 at Urbana Senior Center. Free to all; especially designed to prepare taxes for people over 50. Appointments needed. Call 937-653-6088.
Silo (Feeding the world comes at a cost): 6 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. RSVP by Feb. 3 to reserve seat by calling Andrea at 937-497-4347 or online at https://silourbana.eventbrite.com
Makerspace: 2-6 p.m., Christiansburg Community Library, for all ages
Friday, February 7
St. Paris Public Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon-5 p.m.