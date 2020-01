Urbana Downtown Merchants Group announces its Valentine event “Stroll Down Lover’s Lane,” to be held Friday, Feb. 7, and Saturday, Feb. 8.

A variety of shops and restaurants will be offering sweetheart deals to celebrate.

VIP shopping passes are available for $20. A limited number of tickets are offered for purchase at Lily’s Garden, Café Paradiso and Oxner’s General Store.

For more info, call Tina at 937-653-3733.

Submitted by Urbana Downtown Merchants.

