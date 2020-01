MECHANICSBURG – Running 4 Life will host a Freeze Out 5k run/walk, chili cook-off and dessert auction starting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Mechanicsburg school. Registration for the 5k is $20 the day of the event. There is no cost to enter the chili cook-off, but entries must be crock pot size since this will feed 5k participants. Desserts may be dropped off at 1 p.m. at the school.

