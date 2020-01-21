Carl Hershberger wins Geo Bee at WL-S

West Liberty-Salem Middle School Geo Bee contestants are, from left, Champion Caleb Hershberger, Zoe Carter, Runner-up Kendall LeVan, Luke McGill, Dylan King, Lilly Smith, Lexi Wisner and Caleb Ling. The annual National Geographic Spelling Bee was held Jan. 11. Contestants were determined to be the top spellers in their classes. Now in its 31st year, the National Geographic Geo Bee awards students all over the country with scholarships and other opportunities at regional and state levels. WL-S winner Caleb Hershberger will compete in an online qualifying test submitted to the National Geographic Society to determine his eligibility to compete at the state level.

