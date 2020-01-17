PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Kenton is an 8-year-old male domestic short-haired cat. He was adopted from PAWS four years ago at the age of 4. He was returned because of his adopter’s medical concern. So now, Kenton finds himself 8 years old and looking for a new home. He’s a very big, handsome cat who loves watching out the window. Come spend some time with him today.

Upcoming Events:

Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield – Sunday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Annual PINS for PAWS Bowling Event – Friday night, March 27. Mark your calendars and watch for more details.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com. Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Peppermint, a 4 or 5-year-old Havanese who came to us from a breeder. Peppermint is very timid so she will need a patient owner who will help with building a trusting bond as well as house-training. Because Peppermint has always been in a breeding program, she would not know to come when called. Her adopter is required to have a fenced yard for her safety and protection. Peppermint is fantastic with other dogs and we are happy to test her with cats if needed. She has been spayed, microchipped, dewormed, is current on heart worm and flea prevention as well as all vaccinations. Peppermint has also had a dental and polish. If interested in this beautiful girl, please submit an adoption application.

Please note: CCAWL is hosting “First Friday of the Month”wellness checkups for the public. There is a $15 office charge per animal and shots will be available at that time for $12 per shot. Please call or come in to set up an appointment

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours or request one by email. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $185. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Adoption fee for kittens/cats is $75. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention, microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted. For info, call 937-834-5236 or tour our campus, 3858 state Route 56, M’burg 43044. Hours: Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday/Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and Facebook. For dog and cat listings: adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more. Senior Day is the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month, noon-2 p.m. Relax in our Senior Center room and get doggie love and kisses. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Barely Used Pets

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

